Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
3383 E. Lake Lansing Road
East Lansing, MI
Lansing - Age 70, transitioned peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born April 1, 1949 to Michael and Adell (Adado) Albert and is survived by his son, Sean (Kathy) Anderson; honorary son, Mike Kronenberg; the main loves of his life, his grandchildren, Kara & Hannah Anderson and Shania & Dylan Kronenberg; and his avid, treat-seeking cat, Bissy, Also surviving are his brothers, Michael and Allan (Marjorie) Albert; sisters, Rosalie Walker, Roberta and Nancy Albert. His many nieces, nephews, aunts & cousins will have lot of fun memories of Doug, along with close friend, Patty Anderson. Doug was predeceased by his parents, special friend, Carolyn Kronenberg, sister-in-law, Julia Albert and brother-in-law, Tom Walker.l The family would like to thank Bill Carson, Richard Lewandowski and Virginia Cochran for their extra love and support during this past year. Special friend Rev. Chuck Fischer will lead a celebration of Doug's life at 4:00 P.M. Friday, May 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3383 E. Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing 48823. In lieu of flowers, Doug would have appreciated memorial contributions be made for his grandchildren's education. Checks may be made to Roberta Albert, 819 W. Barnes Ave., Lansing, MI 48910
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019
