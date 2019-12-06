|
|
Douglas Richard Goulet
Lansing, MI - Douglas Goulet, age 63 of Lansing, MI passed peacefully on December 4, 2019 from diabetes and kidney failure. Born August 20, 1956 in Ludington, MI to Jim and Shirley Goulet. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Donna and his son Brian who was the joy of his life, brothers Greg (Alice) of Holland, MI, Jimmy (Pam) of Washington state, David also of Washington state, sister Annette (Pete) Lovato of Ludington, MI, Father-in Law Fred Kendzierski of Ormond Beach, FL and many nieces and nephews. With no extended family in Lansing, members of his church Immaculate Heart of Mary became close friends and "family." Doug was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Larry, Mother-in-law Mercedes Kendzierski and sister-in-law Terri Szponder.
Doug was a Project Manager for EDS and later Hewlett-Packard. His Catholic faith was most important to him, and he volunteered teaching Religious Education, RCIA, Confirmation, Parish Council, Reader, Eucharist Minister and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Doug was an avid reader and truly enjoyed books on his Catholic faith. He attended many Bible and theology classes over the years. Camping and traveling were favorite pastimes; highlights included the Holy Land, Rome, Switzerland, and six months of working in Germany. He loved to ski, was on Ski Patrol for many years, and encouraged many friends to learn themselves. Musicals and plays, whether professional or at high schools, were a favorite activity of his immediate family.
Mass of the Christian Burial will take place, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3815 S. Cedar St., Lansing, MI 48910, with Rev. Fr. John Byers and Rev. Fr. David Rosenberg as celebrants. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends, Monday, December 9, 2019, from 5-8 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with the Rosary being prayed at 7 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Even though he was not able to pass away at Mother Therese House, Hospice Care Home in Lansing, donations in his memory would be greatly appreciated. His greatest joy would be for everyone to know the love of Jesus. The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019