Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Roger Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Roger Williams Obituary
Douglas Roger Williams

East Lansing - Douglas Roger Williams was born April 10, 1940 in Bozeman, MT. and passed away July 21, 2019 in East Lansing, MI. Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, in 2013; mother, Ruth; father, Don; and brothers, Don and Mike. Doug was a proud United States Marine, having served overseas prior to the Vietnam Conflict. He was active in Veteran's affairs, serving as the Legislative Liaison to the Michigan American Legion. In 1962, Doug met his love, Elaine, while stationed at Camp Penalton, CA. When they first met, Doug asked Elaine where she was from, to which she replied, "Climax, Michigan." Doug replied, "I'm from Intercourse, Pennsylvania!" The rest is history. Married in 1964, Doug and Elaine enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage before Elaine passed away. Doug and Elaine were the proud parents to two daughters, Heather (Chris) Worthington and Heidi (Michelle Bryant) Williams. Doug retired as a Sergeant from the Lansing Police Department in 1989 after 25 years of service. Anyone wishing to make donations in Doug's memory can direct them to the Marine Corps League, Post #148, Capital Detachment, 412 W. Harris, Charlotte, MI 48813. The family will receive friends at Gorsline Runciman East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River, East Lansing, Thursday 4-7 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now