Douglas Roger Williams



East Lansing - Douglas Roger Williams was born April 10, 1940 in Bozeman, MT. and passed away July 21, 2019 in East Lansing, MI. Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, in 2013; mother, Ruth; father, Don; and brothers, Don and Mike. Doug was a proud United States Marine, having served overseas prior to the Vietnam Conflict. He was active in Veteran's affairs, serving as the Legislative Liaison to the Michigan American Legion. In 1962, Doug met his love, Elaine, while stationed at Camp Penalton, CA. When they first met, Doug asked Elaine where she was from, to which she replied, "Climax, Michigan." Doug replied, "I'm from Intercourse, Pennsylvania!" The rest is history. Married in 1964, Doug and Elaine enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage before Elaine passed away. Doug and Elaine were the proud parents to two daughters, Heather (Chris) Worthington and Heidi (Michelle Bryant) Williams. Doug retired as a Sergeant from the Lansing Police Department in 1989 after 25 years of service. Anyone wishing to make donations in Doug's memory can direct them to the Marine Corps League, Post #148, Capital Detachment, 412 W. Harris, Charlotte, MI 48813. The family will receive friends at Gorsline Runciman East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River, East Lansing, Thursday 4-7 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on July 23, 2019