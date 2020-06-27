Douglas Warren
Dimondale - Age 76, died June 25, 2020. Mr. Warren was a retired Industrial Arts and Science teacher at Holt Junior High School. Services will be 2 P.M., Wednesday, July 1st, at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be 6-8 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will be in Dimondale Cemetery. More info at www.petersandmurrayfh@comcast.net
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.