Dowe "Scott" Fauley, II
Parkersburg - Dowe "Scott" Fauley, II, 64, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020, after a short bout with cancer.
He was born in Morgantown, WV on June 23, 1955. Scott was a son of the late Dowe Scott Fauley and Melvina Joe (Robinson) Fauley.
Scott was a member of The First Lutheran Church where he played guitar in the praise band as well as several other bands in the community. He was a radio announcer for Seven Ranges Radio and lived in Lansing Michigan for 25 years. Thereafter, he was a radio announcer in the Parkersburg area, known as Scott Murphy. Lastly, Scott was employed at Grogg's Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. as a lead generator.
He is survived by sister, Bonnie Fauley of Stillwater, Minnesota, brother, Matt Fauley (Kim) of Oseola Wisconsin, several nieces and nephews, fiancee', Sherri Caplinger Morgan of Parkersburg, and special friends Tim and Carma Hanlon of Washington, WV.
In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Louise Robinson and Catherine Cox Heart.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Reverend Ian Reid officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Those not attending, may view the service on Facebook live. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.