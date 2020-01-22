|
|
Doyle Franklin Root
Doyle Franklin Root, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Doyle was born on February 16, 1934 in his grandmother's house in Mulliken, Michigan to George L. and Irma F. Beck Root.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Dema Wright. Surviving are his wife of 62 years Sharon, and their children; Lisa M. Root-Moore (Roger Rosentreter), Jeffrey A. Root (Staci Westjohn Robinson), and Michael D. Root. Also surviving are grandchildren; Dr. Philip W. Moore, Andy D. Moore (Katie), Sarah M. Moore Nava (Stefan) and Tyler Nicole Root, great-grandchildren; Jayden, Camden, Ethan and Eleanora Moore, Doyle's brother David L. Root (Barbara) and special friends Marvin Schultz, Dennis Reniger, Wayne Chaffee and Arthur Hartig.
A graduate of Grand Ledge High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, Doyle was a doer of dreams, noted for his hard-working ethic, ambition, meticulous nature and resiliency. His many accomplishments included owning Root Electric, Inc. (Lansing), co-founder of the Bank of Commerce (Lansing) and developer of Willoughby Woods Subdivision (Holt). Doyle's many interests included beekeeping, fishing and raising Clydesdale horses.
Please join his family for Visitation on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes (900 East Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912). Additional Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 until the time of his Funeral Service at 11 AM also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Gunnisonville Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a thank you to McLaren Hospice nurses, and special volunteers at Mother Teresa House for the care shown to Doyle and his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa Hospice House (308 North Walnut Street, Lansing, MI) and the Capital Area Humane Society (7095 W. Grand River Ave., Lansing, MI).
Online condolences may be shared at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020