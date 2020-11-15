Dozier W. Thornton



(1928-2020)



Dozier Walter Thornton, of East Lansing, Michigan died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 12 at the age of 92.



Dozier was born on January 27, 1928 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to Dozier Thornton and Myrtle Ilga Wright. He is preceded in death by his sister Mildred M. Miller.



Dozier graduated from Aliquippa High School and later matriculated to the University of Pittsburgh where he received his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees.



In 1965, Dozier accepted a position at Michigan State University as Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology, beginning a 39-year career at the University. Dozier later became a full Professor and served in a number of administrative and academic roles during his career at MSU, including Professor of Clinical Psychology, Director of the Clinical Psychology Training Program, Assistant Dean of the Graduate School, and Associate Dean of the Graduate School. Dozier retired from the University in 2004 as Acting Dean of Urban Affairs Programs.



As a clinical/community psychologist, Dozier co-founded The Listening Ear of East Lansing in 1969. Today, The Listening Ear is the nation's oldest 24-hour, all-volunteer crisis intervention center.



In his spare time, Dozier enjoyed drawing, sculpting, and long walks. Dozier always showed a great love for life and was known for his kindness and empathy. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Kazuko Thornton, his two daughters, Monica and Lisa Thornton (Charles Smith), his son Hugh Heslep (Holly Miller), his two nieces, Lannette Simmons and Belinda Miller, and five grandchildren.



No funeral service will be scheduled. A memorial service will be planned for a later date after the COVID-19 thread subsides. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Listening Ear or the Greater Lansing Food Bank.









