Duane Bunce
- - Duane Bunce age 99, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, under the care of Hospice. He was born April 7, 1920, in Richland, Michigan, the son of Dayton & Tillie (St. Peters) Bunce. He was a member of the Duplain Church of Christ, St Johns Church of Christ, Vestaburg Church of Christ, Rock Lake Christian Assembly, retired banker from Clinton National Bank in St. Johns, was a retired farmer, loved farming, golfing and cribbage. Duane is survived by his children Terri L. Fullerton of Rockford, Jill Rogers of Roscommon, Polly Keyworth of San Diego, California and Tim D. Bunce of Potterville; six grandchildren Heather Ross, James Ross, Ryan Bunce, Randy Bunce, Rachel Keyworth and Jena Keyworth; ten great-grandchildren Alexia, Nicholas and Evan Ross, Gabrielle and Deklan Hurtubise, Shelby, Riley, Rosalynne and Genevieve Bunce and Andrew Pena; two great-great-grandchildren Cleo Pena and Lucy Mero; brother Walter Bunce of Kalamazoo; sisters Irma Yager of Kalamazoo, Lena Peterson of Alma and Loreen Fields of Edmore. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Leora Faye Nickerson Bunce, brothers Clifford and Stanley Bunce, and his sisters Ina Sherlow, Iva Switzer, Edna Curtis, Rhoda Daley, Sophilia Edgar, Thelma Krick, Olive Bunce, Doris Hanson and Delia Hanson. Members of the family will meet with friends and relatives from 2 to 4 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial contributions can be made in Duane's name to Golden Life Adult Foster Care, Greenville. Arrangements are by the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, with complete obituary online at www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com where you can leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019