|
|
Duane Litchfield
Lansing - Duane E. Litchfield, of Lansing, MI, passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born February 6, 1942 in Hastings, MI, son to Elvin and Mildred (Belson) Litchfield. Duane was retired from General Motors; a past member and worshipful master of Dimondale Masonic Lodge #449 F. & A.M.; a member of Grand Ledge Masonic Lodge #179 F. & A.M., and member and past worthy patron of Grand Ledge Chapter #14 Order of the Eastern Star. During Duane's retirement years, he worked as a greeter…"the singing greeter" at Walmart, and enjoyed traveling and going to stock car races.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia, daughter Deborah (Marshall) Lee, grandchildren: Camden, Zander, Teagan, son-in-law Cory O'Brien, and was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Anne, and sister Kay.
A funeral service with Masonic and O.E.S. services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with Pastor Michele Childs officiating. Interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Lansing. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Grand Ledge Chapter #14 O.E.S. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020