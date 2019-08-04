|
|
Duane Preston Bone
Venice - Duane Preston Bone, 89, of Venice, Fl. died on July 15, 2019. He was born in Battle Creek, Mi. on July 16, 1929 to the late Jesse D. Bone and Helen R. (Baker) Bone,
He graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1947, then Michigan State University in 1950. Duane built his first home in Okemos, Mi. on Kent St. in 1952. This began a long career as Duane Bone Builder,Inc. in the East Lansing and Central Michigan area. He developed Wardcliff Subd., followed by Cahill Gardens, Kingswood, Heritage Hills, Carriage Hills, Hickory Hill, Woodvalley,
Country Place, and also built various apartment buildings and homes in Mt. Pleasant, Mi. He was the builder for Auto-Owners Insurance Co. for the Verndale Development in Lansing, Mi. Duane was the President and Treasurer of Builder's Redi-Mix Co. for several years, and Life Member of the Lansing and National Home Builders' Assoc., past president of Lansing Home Builders' Assoc. Duane was also a member of Walnut Hills Country Club in East Lansing.
He Is survived by his beloved wife, Georgia; seven wonderful children, David and Carol Bone, Deb (Bone) and Rick Harris, Terry Bone, Michael and Dianne Bone, Deb and Scott Way, Kim Sarasin, and Tane Wilson; sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He loved being called Papa by his grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17th at St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, East Lansing at 10:00 am.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019