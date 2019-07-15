|
Duane R. Whitscell
Sears - Duane R. Whitscell, of Sears, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home at Big Lake. He was 88.
Duane was born January 5, 1931 in Remus, MI to Ray and Erma (Brandow) Whitscell. He married Lela F. Willard on January 5, 1988 in Laingsburg, MI. Duane worked 35 years as an electrician for GM, retiring in 1987, and he also taught Applied Technology part time at LCC. He had made his home in Holt, then retired to Big Lake. Duane and Lela spent fifteen years living six months in Florida and six months in Sears. He was a member of the Evart Car Club and was a proud owner of a 1929 Model A Roadster. Duane loved spending time with his grandkids and extended family. All who knew him loved to hear his stories.
Duane is survived by his wife Lela F. Whitscell of Sears, his sister Murna VanHorn, eight children, Lucille (Brian) Welliver, Carl (Sarah) Whitscell, Elaine Whitscell, Paul Whitscell, Linda (Jerry) Cody, Diana (Dale) Schad, Sylvia (Roger) Feldpausch, Lydia Davis, 20 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.
A memorial service honoring the life of Duane Raymond Whitscell will take place at 11:00am Saturday, July 20th at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Memorial contributions may be directed to Spectrum Hospice, 750 Fuller Ave., NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 15, 2019