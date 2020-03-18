Services
Duane Ruus Possanza Obituary
Duane Ruus Possanza

Okemos - Duane R. Possanza of Okemos, died March 16, 2020. He was 89 years young.

Following his graduation from pharmacy school at The University of Michigan in 1953, Duane proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On April 11, 1959 he married Carole Kaniarz, and they were together for over sixty years. Duane is survived by his devoted wife, Carole; sons, Steve, Phil (Mary O'Halloran) and Jeff (Rosemary); and grandchildren, Catherine (Brian) Casey, Brian, Chris, Tony and Maria Possanza. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held for immediate family. In honor of Duane, the family encourages donations to the American Red Cross. www.redcrossblood.org

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
