Dwight Kittle
Shaftsburg - Dwight A. Kittle, age 88 of Shaftsburg, passed away Monday evening at Lansing Sparrow Hospital. Dwight was born in Pontiac, MI on November 22, 1930, the son of Alvin & Helen W. (Freeman) Kittle. He graduated from Croswell High School and attended MSU for two years and served in the United States Army from 1951-53. On March 12, 1974 he married Barbara J. Oakes in Shaftsburg, MI. Dwight was an insurance salesman and was also known as the Jam Man. He was a member of the Shaftsburg United Methodist Church. Dwight is survived by his wife 45 years, Barbara, his children: Sharon (Arnold) Thornton of DeWitt, Shirley (William) Siegrist of Clarkston, Linda (Monty) Pedigo of Dansville, Vickie L. Kittle of Dansville, Darlene Kittle of Williamston, Dale Kittle of Dansville, Susan (Don) Hackert of Dansville, step son Les (Debra) Masters of Perry, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Dawn Kittle. He was preceded in death by brother Sherwin Kittle, grandson Jacob Kittle, step daughter Christine Miller and his parents.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday November 7, 2019 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry at 11:00 AM. Pastor Nancy Powers will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019