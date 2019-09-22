|
Dwight Sutliff
Pentwater - Dwight D Sutliff, age 72, of Pentwater, MI and New Port Richey, FL passed away peacefully on September 16, after a short illness.
Dwight was born in Saginaw, MI to the late Byrl and Beulah Mae (Allen) Sutliff on September 8, 1947. Dwight graduated from Elsie High School and received his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Michigan State University. He honorably served in the United States Army 196th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam. Dwight was a special education teacher and coordinator in the Lansing School District for many years. Dwight's interests included golfing, fishing, traveling, and the Arts. He was a voracious reader. He was a great father, grandfather and friend, of which he had many. He was a kind person who always listened and cared about others. He loved to talk philosophical ideas and politics, always with the greatest respect for and interest in different views. He will be missed by all who knew him. Dwight is survived by his daughter, Emily (Ryan) Bagley; adored grandchildren Annabelle Mae and Sawyer Henry Bagley of Boston, MA; sister Carole (Roger) Hunt; brothers, Dick (Elaine) and Ron Sutliff; and longtime partner, Vicki Van Atta. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or your local PBS affiliate in Dwight's name. There will be no visitation or services.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019