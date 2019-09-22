Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Sutliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight Sutliff


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight Sutliff Obituary
Dwight Sutliff

Pentwater - Dwight D Sutliff, age 72, of Pentwater, MI and New Port Richey, FL passed away peacefully on September 16, after a short illness.

Dwight was born in Saginaw, MI to the late Byrl and Beulah Mae (Allen) Sutliff on September 8, 1947. Dwight graduated from Elsie High School and received his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Michigan State University. He honorably served in the United States Army 196th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam. Dwight was a special education teacher and coordinator in the Lansing School District for many years. Dwight's interests included golfing, fishing, traveling, and the Arts. He was a voracious reader. He was a great father, grandfather and friend, of which he had many. He was a kind person who always listened and cared about others. He loved to talk philosophical ideas and politics, always with the greatest respect for and interest in different views. He will be missed by all who knew him. Dwight is survived by his daughter, Emily (Ryan) Bagley; adored grandchildren Annabelle Mae and Sawyer Henry Bagley of Boston, MA; sister Carole (Roger) Hunt; brothers, Dick (Elaine) and Ron Sutliff; and longtime partner, Vicki Van Atta. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or your local PBS affiliate in Dwight's name. There will be no visitation or services.

Online condolences may be made by going to www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now