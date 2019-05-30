Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
Pigeon, MI
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
Pigeon, MI
E. Doloris Perkins


1931 - 2019
E. Doloris Perkins Obituary
E. Doloris Perkins

Elkton - E. Doloris Perkins, 87, of Elkton, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 in Mason surrounded by family.

She was born November 28, 1931 in Ubly to Anna (Schiestal) Franzel.

She is survived by her children David (Debbie Sheridan) Edwards of Tampa, FL, Frances (Michael) Clark of Mason and Margaret (John) Fogarty of Colorado Springs, CO: grandchildren Rebecca (Ben) Decess, Sean (Taylor) Fogarty, Ian Fogarty, Brian (Jessica) Clark, Steven (Carella) Clark and Molly Clark; Great-grandchildren Meghan and Mallory Decess, Cora and Emmet Clark; brother Carl (Ilene) Franzel; sister Joeva Bukoski and many nieces and nephews.

She has been reunited in heaven with her husband of 37 1/2 years, James "Bud" Perkins who predeceased her in May of 2013.

Services will be Noon Friday, June 14th at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Elkton Fire and Police Charity.

The family would like to thank the staff at Burcham Hills Rehab Center, Green Acres Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the love and care during her last few months of life. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 30, 2019
