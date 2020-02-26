Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Shirtum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Edward Shirtum


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Edward Shirtum Obituary
Earl Edward Shirtum

Lansing - Earl Edward Shirtum, 93, of Lansing, passed away on February 22 at the Mother Teresa House. Earl was born on February 20, 1927 to Earl W. and Elizabeth (Boelke) Shirtum in Oceana County. Earl was a World War II veteran and a graduate of Indiana Technical College. Earl was a professional engineer with the Michigan Department of State Highways and Transportation and a United Methodist. His wife Martha Louise (Wright) preceded him in death. He is survived by sister Lois (Harry) Gibson. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -