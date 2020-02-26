|
Earl Edward Shirtum
Lansing - Earl Edward Shirtum, 93, of Lansing, passed away on February 22 at the Mother Teresa House. Earl was born on February 20, 1927 to Earl W. and Elizabeth (Boelke) Shirtum in Oceana County. Earl was a World War II veteran and a graduate of Indiana Technical College. Earl was a professional engineer with the Michigan Department of State Highways and Transportation and a United Methodist. His wife Martha Louise (Wright) preceded him in death. He is survived by sister Lois (Harry) Gibson. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020