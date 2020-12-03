Earl McCafferty
Dimondale - Earl "John" McCafferty, 76, of Dimondale, a Christian man of Faith, was welcomed into Heaven on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Lansing. John was born May 20, 1944 in Lansing, the son of Earl John and Virginia (Johnson) (McCafferty) Gibbons. John married Rosalie Pauline Richey on August 29, 1964 in Bath, MI. He worked 35 years at Oldsmobile, retiring in 1998. John was also an amazing artist, woodworker, and fabricator. In retirement he enjoyed his summer home on Drummond Island, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, and very involved "Bapa" to his only grandchild.
John is survived by his wife, Rosalie McCafferty; daughter, Wendy (Jerry) Couchman; son, Troy McCafferty; grandson, Dane (Ivy) McCafferty; siblings, Beverly (Ralph) Anderson, Georgia (Jim) Williamson, Marguerite Gonzales, Judy Robison, and Steve (Hollie) McCafferty; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held outdoors in the spring, with interment taking place in Dimondale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Drummond Island Baptist Church Building Fund. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of John on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com
. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.