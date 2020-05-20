Earnest HudsonLansing - Ernest Hudson, age 92, of Lansing, Michigan passed on Sunday, May 17, 2020.Ernest was born on June 5, 1927 in Okolona, Arkansas to Isom and Sarah [Alexander] Hudson.Ernest retired from Michigan Department of State Police after 35 years of service and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He gave his life to Jesus Christ and was a member of Robinson Memorial COGIC. He loved music and playing the saxophone.Ernest is preceded in death by: his parents; and sisters, Blanche Lock, Linnie Hudson, Lessie Baston, Beatrice Clement; and brother, Lacy Hudson.Surviving are: his wife of 56 years, Nannie V. Wheeler; children, B. Renee Hudson, Sonya (Timothy) Dawkins both of Lansing, Rhonda (Orlando) Blackburn of Bedford, TX, and Justin (Tunisha) Hudson of Belleville, MI; grandchildren, Jacinda Dawkins, Janae Dawkins, and Taj Hudson; greatgrandchild, Ava Dawkins-Wise; and brother, Willie (Dorothy) Hudson of Lansing; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Riley Funeral Home, 426 W St. Joseph St, Lansing, MI 48933. Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 by invitation only at Riley Funeral Home. Service will also be livestreamed. Interment will be in Delta Hillside Cemetery on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.