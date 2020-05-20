Earnest Hudson
Lansing - Ernest Hudson, age 92, of Lansing, Michigan passed on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Ernest was born on June 5, 1927 in Okolona, Arkansas to Isom and Sarah [Alexander] Hudson.
Ernest retired from Michigan Department of State Police after 35 years of service and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He gave his life to Jesus Christ and was a member of Robinson Memorial COGIC. He loved music and playing the saxophone.
Ernest is preceded in death by: his parents; and sisters, Blanche Lock, Linnie Hudson, Lessie Baston, Beatrice Clement; and brother, Lacy Hudson.
Surviving are: his wife of 56 years, Nannie V. Wheeler; children, B. Renee Hudson, Sonya (Timothy) Dawkins both of Lansing, Rhonda (Orlando) Blackburn of Bedford, TX, and Justin (Tunisha) Hudson of Belleville, MI; grandchildren, Jacinda Dawkins, Janae Dawkins, and Taj Hudson; greatgrandchild, Ava Dawkins-Wise; and brother, Willie (Dorothy) Hudson of Lansing; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Riley Funeral Home, 426 W St. Joseph St, Lansing, MI 48933. Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 by invitation only at Riley Funeral Home. Service will also be livestreamed. Interment will be in Delta Hillside Cemetery on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Lansing - Ernest Hudson, age 92, of Lansing, Michigan passed on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Ernest was born on June 5, 1927 in Okolona, Arkansas to Isom and Sarah [Alexander] Hudson.
Ernest retired from Michigan Department of State Police after 35 years of service and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He gave his life to Jesus Christ and was a member of Robinson Memorial COGIC. He loved music and playing the saxophone.
Ernest is preceded in death by: his parents; and sisters, Blanche Lock, Linnie Hudson, Lessie Baston, Beatrice Clement; and brother, Lacy Hudson.
Surviving are: his wife of 56 years, Nannie V. Wheeler; children, B. Renee Hudson, Sonya (Timothy) Dawkins both of Lansing, Rhonda (Orlando) Blackburn of Bedford, TX, and Justin (Tunisha) Hudson of Belleville, MI; grandchildren, Jacinda Dawkins, Janae Dawkins, and Taj Hudson; greatgrandchild, Ava Dawkins-Wise; and brother, Willie (Dorothy) Hudson of Lansing; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Riley Funeral Home, 426 W St. Joseph St, Lansing, MI 48933. Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 by invitation only at Riley Funeral Home. Service will also be livestreamed. Interment will be in Delta Hillside Cemetery on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.