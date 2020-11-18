Ed Lee Gladney



Lansing - Gladney, Ed Lee born 9/30/1953 passed away 11/6/2020 in Lansing, after several months of declining health. Ed was preceded in death by his mother Willie Bea Durant, brothers Robert Lee, Harry S, and William (known as Winky), and sister Ruth. Ed is survived by his daughter Londa De Shon Owens, his siblings Loretta, Richard (Lillian), Jeffrey (Janet), Jennifer, Michael (Fancy) Cunningham and Marie Daniels. Also mourning his loss are his uncle John Lockhart, and aunt Gorga Hamilton, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.









