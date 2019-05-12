Edith Dee Schroeder



Dansville - Edith "Dee" Schroeder, age 86, of Dansville, Michigan passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Dee was born August 29, 1932 in Superior, Wisconsin to Frank and Ruth White.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband of 34 years Daniel E. Schroeder. She was also preceded in death by her sons Michael W. Schroeder and Don M. Schroeder, grandsons Greg Johnson and Troy Schroeder. Surviving are her children Ed Schroeder, Carol Dee (Herb) Mahony, Kenneth (Collette) Schroeder, grandchildren Tina (Joe) Walker, Steve (Jenny) Wahl, Tammie (Paul) Starr, Kimberly (Chuck) Wasson, Mike (Carrie) Anderson, Shannon Heiler, Herb (Caitlin) Mahony IV, Andy (Aimee) Mahony, Kenson (Kaci) Wilberding, Nicole (Tom) Mahony, Kyla Dee Wilberding, Nichole (Tim) Engels, Tonya (Mark) Richey, Tracy (Aldmar) Ferreira, Kendra (Kyle) Gailey, Daniel "Boone" (Courtney) Schroeder. Also surviving are 31 great-grandchildren, her special friend John Diehl, and many others throughout the community.



Dee will be remembered for her love of family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. She was a very giving person, always willing to lend a hand to those in need. She was a member of the Dansville Lions and Lioness Club and Bunker Hill Church. Dee and Dan owned and operated the Crossroads Inn for many years. She was a phenomenal cook and made everything from scratch. Her homemade bread, rolls, pies and potato salad topped the list. Over the years, she has made many friends in the community, at the restaurant and most recently with the Lansing singles non-smoking club. Dee enjoyed gardening and caring for her home and yard. She also enjoyed traveling with her grandkids, and spending as much time as possible with family and friends.



Please join her family on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1pm for a Memorial Service at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home (900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, Michigan 48912), with visitation beginning at 12 noon.



Ed, Carol and Kenny are thankful and proud, to have Dee as more than just a Mom. She was a teacher, a mentor, a friend and a leading example of goodness. Mom, you are loved. You will always be missed and never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in memory of Dee to Bunker Hill Church (3820 Williamston Rd. Stockbridge, MI 49285-9679).



Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019