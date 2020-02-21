|
|
Edith Vorenkamp
Okemos - Jane was born in Grand Rapids, MI on May 30, 1924 to Irwin and Essie Hale. She was the eldest of 3 children; growing up with brothers Al and Glenn. Jane was married for 56 years to her high school sweetheart, Edward, who passed away in 1999. She was much beloved by her six children and their spouses; David & Sharon Vorenkamp, Steven & Connie Vorenkamp, Ted & Diane Vorenkamp, Nadine Vorenkamp, Nancy & Pete Wagner, and Carol & Gary Cooper. She will be lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren, Annie, Corinne, Kelly, Kevin, Christopher, Michael, Rose, Patrick, Thomas, Gary and Claire, as well as her many great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her friends at the Meridian Senior Center. A private memorial will be held in late spring.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020