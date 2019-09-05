Resources
Edmond D. Kimmel

Edmond D. Kimmel Obituary
Edmond D. Kimmel

Crystal - Edmond D. Kimmel, age 91 of Crystal, passed away at his home under the loving care of his family and Sparrow Hospice.

Surviving Ed is his wife of 66 years, Joan; his children, Cindy and Larry Cusack; Teresa Boyd; Brenda Kimmel; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Tom Burns; Charlie Cusack; Charlotte Boyd and Michael C. Powell; Henry Boyd and Lilly Boyd; great grandchildren, Tommy; Aidan; Reilly; Tucker and Rose Burns; brother, Harold (Beverly) Kimmel and his loving nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Alice (Tucker) Kimmel; grandson, Eddie Cusack and a brother, Donald Kimmel.

In honoring Ed's wishes no formal funeral ceremony will be held.

For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in Ed's memory the family suggests you direct them to either Crystal Township Park Redevelopment (217 E. Park St., Crystal, MI 48818) or Sparrow Hospice Services (1322 E. Michigan Ave., Suite 204, Lansing, MI 48912).

To leave an online condolence, or share a favorite memory of Ed, please go to www.SimpsonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
