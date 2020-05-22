Edmund "Ed" Frederick Rostorfer
Lansing - Age 90, our loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away May 21, 2020 at home. Born March 8, 1930 in Lansing, MI. Ed served in the U.S. Navy during the Korea War. He retired in 1989 from the Board of Water & Light as a plant supervisor after 37 years of service. He loved fishing with family. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Loretta J. Rostorfer; children, Steve (Susan) Rostorfer, Susan McNutt, and Jesse (Jenny) Reitz, Sr.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially, Alexa, Emily, and Jesse Jr. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.