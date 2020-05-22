Edmund Frederick "Ed" Rostorfer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmund "Ed" Frederick Rostorfer

Lansing - Age 90, our loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away May 21, 2020 at home. Born March 8, 1930 in Lansing, MI. Ed served in the U.S. Navy during the Korea War. He retired in 1989 from the Board of Water & Light as a plant supervisor after 37 years of service. He loved fishing with family. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Loretta J. Rostorfer; children, Steve (Susan) Rostorfer, Susan McNutt, and Jesse (Jenny) Reitz, Sr.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially, Alexa, Emily, and Jesse Jr. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved