East Lansing - Edmund (Ed) Outslay, 67, of East Lansing, died on Monday, May 20, 2019. Originally from Midland Park, New Jersey, Ed received his bachelor's degree in business from Furman University, followed by an MBA and Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. Ed was the Deloitte / Michael Licata Endowed Professor of Taxation at Michigan State University, teaching at the business school for more than 38 years. He was considered an expert in the field of taxation, receiving numerous awards throughout his career, including the Ray M. Sommerfeld Outstanding Tax Educator Award in 2004, the highest honor bestowed by the American Taxation Association (ATA), and the ATA Distinguished Service Award. Awards from Michigan State included the Distinguished Faculty Award, Presidential Award for Outstanding Community Service, Withrow Teacher-Scholar Award, and Curricular Service-Learning and Civic Engagement Award. He taught and mentored thousands of students and wrote numerous books and articles on tax. Ed was an active volunteer in the community with Meals on Wheels, the MSU Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, and as an active member of River Terrace Church. His work with VITA earned him the Crystal Award from the City of East Lansing in 1996. He was a lifelong baseball enthusiast, coaching youth baseball for more than 30 years in the East Lansing community, including 24 years as an assistant baseball coach for East Lansing High School. He meticulously cared for the East Lansing baseball field and loved perfecting the pitcher's mound. Ed was an avid reader and loved visiting zoos and baseball parks, attending concerts, and celebrating Halloween. Ed is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Jane; his children, Mark (Sarah) Outslay of Ann Arbor and Jeff (Nicole) Outslay of Atlanta, Georgia; his grandchildren, Lily and Chloe; brother, Frank (Lori) Outslay of Midland Park, New Jersey; sister and brother-in law Joy and Mel Van Essendelft of West Sayville, New York; and many nieces and nephews. Ed was an ardent supporter of the John Dallal Scholarship Fund at Michigan State. If so desired, contributions to this fund may be made online at https://givingto.msu.edu/ways-to-give.cfm or by mail or phone to University Development, University Advancement, Spartan Way, 535 Chestnut Road, Room 300, East Lansing, MI 48824. Phone: (517) 884-1000.