Services
St Marys Catholic Church
157 High St
Williamston, MI 48895
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Williamston, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Williamston, MI
Ocala, FL - Chuck passed away at his home in Ocala, FL after a long battle with cancer.

In his youth, he attended Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL where he excelled in football and track. Upon graduation in 1951, he attended the University of Michigan on a football scholarship. In 2002, Chuck was inducted into the Marmion Athletic Hall of Fame.

In 1953, he was drafted into the Army, serving in Korea. Chuck was a "true blue" fan, an avid golfer and a member of the KofC, VFW, and the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, CJ; sister, Nancy Gerlach; two nieces and two nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, Williamston, MI, with a Visitation from 10-11 AM, followed by burial at St. Mary Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Rest In Peace, Loved One.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019
