Edward C. Schoenfeld
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Edward C. Schoenfeld on March 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Ed was born on February 17, 1937 to the late Edwin M. and Doris L Schoenfeld. He graduated from Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, Illinois and Michigan State University in 1960, where he received his degree in Sociology, Psychology, and Criminal Justice. After graduation he accepted a position as a probation/parole agent in the District Court of Battle Creek, Michigan. In 1962 Ed joined the Michigan Department of Corrections as an agent for the Circuit Court of Calhoun County. He was promoted to Senior Agent in 1975, and in 1977 became an Area Manager. He then supervised the probation and parole agents from the Lansing Office covering a portion of the Southwest Michigan counties.
Ed was a passionate golfer, bowler, and traveler. For many years he traveled to Bowling Nationals around the USA with his teammates. He often joked that when they figured the bowling handicap, he was it. Ed was an avid sports enthusiast whether watching or participating. He and Linda held season tickets to MSU hockey and football for more than 40 years.
In the early years, Ed and his family traveled and camped from Canada to Mexico. After he retired in 1995, he and Linda were able to travel around the world, by plane, bus, rail, ship, elephant, camel, and even by ox cart.
Ed will be missed for his wonderful sense of humor, fairness, advice, and generosity. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and watching them all grow and mature.
He is survived by his wife Linda of 63 years, his son Daniel P. Schoenfeld of Coldwater, daughters Laura E. Krawczyk of Battle Creek, and Christine M. Ray (Curt) of Big Rapids, granddaughters Ashley L. Bowers (William) of Battle Creek, Kelsey N. Ray, and Kaitlyn A. Ray of Big Rapids, grandsons Andrew M. Krawczyk of Royal Oak, and Matthew R. Krawczyk of Grand Rapids, great grandsons Jacob Edward Bowers and Ryan William Bowers of Battle Creek. He also leaves his sister Lois M. Larson of Grand Rapids, sister in law Marcia C. Smith(The late Michael Smith) of Eudora, KS, brother in law Donald N. Wilkinson(Irene) of Columbiaville, Thomas W. Wilkinson of Mango, FL, and Robert W. Wilkinson (Janice) of Munising, and 8 nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service celebrating his life will be announced later. Please direct contributions to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org and the , https://donatenow.heart.org/donate . Arrangements by Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US Hwy, 27 N, Marshall, MI, 49068. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com for assistance with memorials, to view the on line obituary, sign the guest book or leave condolences and messages for the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020