Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St
Westphalia, MI
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St
Westphalia, MI
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St.
Westphalia, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Westphalia - Edward J. Schmitz, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born on January 9, 1937, the son of Michael and Regina (Feldpausch) Schmitz. He was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Ed was a member of the Mello Tones for over 60 years, enjoyed bowling, puzzles, farming and attending auction sales. He is retired from General Motors and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Joan "Sis" Schmitz; several sisters and brothers; and many sisters and brothers-in-law. Surviving are his daughters, Amy (Larry Feldpausch) Heckman and Geri Lynn Schmitz; grandchildren, Derrick (Liz Johnston and her daughter, Jade), Kyle (Tasha), Megan (Nick), and Cody; special great-granddaughters, Audrina and Scarlett; siblings, Trudy (Jerome) Schafer, Alice Hoover, and Michael (Hilda) Schmitz.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the V.F.W. Post #3733. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. at the chapel. The family would like to thank Great Lakes Caring Hospice and Regency of West Lansing for the wonderful care given to Ed. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 11, 2019
