Services
St Sarkis Armenian Apostolic
19300 Ford Rd
Dearborn, MI 48128
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church
19300 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church
19300 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Dr. Edward Jevizian

Dr. Edward Jevizian Obituary
Dr. Edward Jevizian

Lansing - Dr. Edward Jevizian peacefully passed away in Lansing, MI with his loving children around him. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. After earning his DDS degree in the University of Michigan, he established a successful dental practice in Lansing for many years, before his retirement. Beloved father of June (Daniel) Constantine, Candice Ann Jevizian, Edward - Jok Elijah (Alison) Jevizian. Cherished Grandfather of Samuel Elijah Jevizian, Ava Marie Jevizian. Dedicated son of the late Sahag and the Late Mary (nee Jundikian) Jevizian. Dear brother of the late Virginia (the late Kegham) Megregian, the late Ann Jevizian and the late Vartkes Jevizian. Uncle of Richard (Nancy) Megregian, the late Paul Megregian, Barbara Megregian. Great uncle of Jeanine (Paul) Barks, Gary (Laurie) Megregian, Matthew (Christine) Megregian, Aram Megregian. Great-great uncle of Sarah, Ann, and Mason. Also survived by the Javizian, Javezian, Megregian families, and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends in St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Road, Dearborn, MI September 9, 2019, Monday from 10am until time of funeral service in the church at 11:00am. Interment Woodmere Cemetery. Memorials suggested to St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church. Arrangements in care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 248-626-7815.

View his obituary and leave a loving remembrance at www.SJavizian.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
