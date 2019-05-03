Edward Leo Mullin, Jr.



Mason - Edward Leo Mullin Jr, age 91, of Mason, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.



After graduation from St. Joseph Academy in Detroit, MI. Ed served in the final 2 years of WWII in the US Navy. In 1949 he married Esther Joyce Birchall. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved camping and travelling. He retired from Sherwin Williams as a regional sales representative. He was a member of the 'Knights of Columbus' for 70 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Grayling, Michigan for 38 years. Family was most precious to him, so he lived his life as a positive role model for the generations created by his union with his wife Joyce. Dad always had time to listen and give advice. He made it clear to all that Joyce was his number one love, that marriage was sacred, and respecting one another was the key to a blessed life.



He is survived by his loving wife of 69+ years, Esther Joyce Birchall Mullin; his children Edward Leo III (Barbara) Mullin, Elizabeth (James) Philo, Kathleen (Curtis) Bailey, Michael (Elaine) Mullin, Mary (John) Every, Daniel (Robin) Mullin, Ann (Michael) Dunivon and Brian Mullin; twenty five (25) grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Leo Mullin Sr. and Elizabeth McLeod Mullin; four (4) siblings John Mullin, Isabel Walsh, Donald Mullin and Thomas Mullin; grandson George Dunivon and great-grandson Kurt Every.



He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be sadly missed but will live on in our hearts forever.



Visitation will be from 4:00PM - 8:00PM on Sunday, May 5th at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in Mason, MI with the Rosary prayed at 7:00PM, and for one hour before the Funeral Mass at the church. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Monday May 6th at St. James Catholic Church in Mason, MI. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Catholic Church in Mason or the VFW post #7309 in Mason. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grbdmason.com Published in Lansing State Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2019