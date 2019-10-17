|
Edward Magoon
Olivet - Edward Magoon, a kind and generous man and heart of his family, died peacefully October 15, 2019 at the age of 95. Ed, of Olivet, was born June 24, 1924 in Charlotte to Charles and Berniece (Frank) Magoon. Serving during World War II in the Army Air Force, Ed was a part of the Normandy campaign and the Rhineland campaign receiving five Oak Leaf Clusters and four Bronze Stars for meritorious or heroic actions. Ed worked in the newspaper and printing business for many years at the Lansing State Journal and McGrath DeFoe Printing, as well as being a self-employed builder helping many people over the years with their building projects. A great role model as a dad, Ed always was always helping others who needed support, even though he was busily raising a large family himself. A fan of the Detroit Tigers, Ed was loyal and always rooted for his team, even when they weren't doing well.
Edward is survived by his children, Edward Lynn (Rebecca) Magoon, Michael Duane Magoon, Colleen Joan (Gene) Gorton, Jeffery Allen (Marie) Magoon, and Connie Rae (Alan) Blekfeld; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Emagene Pitcher. He was predeceased by his wife, Lola, in 2017; brothers, Gayle and Eric Magoon; and his sister, Stella Masters.
Friends are encouraged to support Edward's family at visitation and funeral services. Funeral services are Friday, October 18, 1:00 PM at New Hope Community Church in Charlotte with Pastor Randy Royston officiating. Visitation is Thursday, October 17, 2-4:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte, and from 12:00 to 1:00 PM Friday preceding the funeral at New Hope Community Church. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to New Hope Community Church. Friends and family are asked to share memories of Edward on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019