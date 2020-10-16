Edward Matthew Wohlscheid
East Lansing - Edward "Fast Eddie" Matthew Wohlscheid, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital, Taylor, MI from complications of covid-19.
Edward was born February 27, 1947, the fifth of nine children of Isidore and Geneva (Kramer) Wohlscheid, in Carson City, Michigan.
Edward graduated from Pewamo-Westphalia High School in 1965. He joined the National Guard and in 1967 served his country during the riots in Detroit. He owned and operated Fast Eddie's Auto Parts and Machine Shop in north Lansing for over 25 years until relocating to Mason for several years.
Edward was predeceased by his parents; sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Wohlscheid; niece, Colleen Wohlscheid Koerner, and great-nephew, Jeremy Spitzley.
He is survived by his siblings: Roy (Linda) Wohlscheid of Clinton Township; James, Sr. (Brenda) Wohlscheid of Lansing; John (Ann Marie) Wohlscheid of DeWitt; Janice Spitzley of Westphalia; Marie (Terry) Medlock of Eaton Rapids; Francis Wohlscheid of Portland; Susan (Luke) Koenigsknecht of St. Johns; Marcia (Kevin) Miller of Portland; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and one great-great niece.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia, MI on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Eric Weber presiding. Visitation will take place one hour before Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Westphalia MI. Memorials can be made to the Greater Lansing Food Bank or the charity of one's choice
