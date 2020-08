Edward Osenga Jr.East Lansing, MI - Age 91, passed away, Saturday, August 15, 2020. Edward was born, December 27, 1928, in Greenville, MI the son of Edward Sr. and Johann Osenga. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Edward. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com . The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel.