Edward W. Dinstbier
St. Johns - Edward W. Dinstbier, age 96 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Grace Haven Assisted Living, St. Johns, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Mr. Thomas J. Bradley officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery, Gratiot County, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Edward was born in Ashley, MI on March 26, 1923 the son of Joseph and Antonia (Sykora) Dinstbier. Edward served his country proudly in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He retired from Oldsmobile after 40 years. He loved to do woodworking and work in his garden. He took great pride in climbing to the top of Sleeping Bear Dunes at 90 years of age. Edward took weekly trips to his favorite casino. Edward loved to collect old coins and antique tools. Some of Ed's happiest times were when he was visited by his family and friends. He resided most of his life in Clinton County.
Edward is survived by his son Paul Dinstbier of St. Johns, MI; daughter Sandie Weismiller of Laingsburg, MI; daughter Elaine and Rod Stocking, of Perry, MI; daughter Lissa and Steve Rutledge of Laingsburg, MI; son Steve and Amy Dinstbier of Grand Ledge, MI; 10 grandchildren Mollie, Daniela, Mark, Kelsey, Bryn, Morgan, Eric, Rachael, Sam, and Leah; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, first wife Barbara, second wife Marie, daughter-in-law Janet Dinstbier and son-in-law Jerry Weismiller.
The Dinstbier Family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice and to Ed's special people at Grace Haven Assisted Living for the extra step they took to give him friendship and love.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019