Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Fearheiley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin D. Fearheiley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin D. Fearheiley Obituary
Edwin D. Fearheiley

Delta Mills - Edwin Fearheiley, age 88, our loving husband, dad and grandad was called home on April 25, 2019. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Neita Ruth Miller; father, Irvin and brother, Robert. Ed leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Bonnie Blanche; his daughter, Sally LaCross (Ron); son, Bill (Kim); son, Dean (Mary); 7 grandchildren, Ami (Gary), April (Jay), Nathan (Tara), Andrew (Kate), Derek, Dustin & Nicholas; 7 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Lauren, Will, Aden, Remy and Paisley; sister, Doris Hill; sister in law, Irmy Ahlfeld; and many other close family members and friends. He was known for his love of fishing, golfing, music, stocks and above all his family.

Ed leaves behind a wonderful legacy of friendship and humor that touched the lives of his family and friends through his work career and willingness to help others.

Visitation is from 4-7 PM Monday, April 29th, and one hour prior to services, with funeral services at 11am Tuesday, April 30th at the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, 301 E. Jefferson St., Grand Ledge.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delta Mills United Methodist Church and/or Sparrow Hospice Services.

Friends may share condolences at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now