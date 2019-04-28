|
|
Edwin D. Fearheiley
Delta Mills - Edwin Fearheiley, age 88, our loving husband, dad and grandad was called home on April 25, 2019. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Neita Ruth Miller; father, Irvin and brother, Robert. Ed leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Bonnie Blanche; his daughter, Sally LaCross (Ron); son, Bill (Kim); son, Dean (Mary); 7 grandchildren, Ami (Gary), April (Jay), Nathan (Tara), Andrew (Kate), Derek, Dustin & Nicholas; 7 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Lauren, Will, Aden, Remy and Paisley; sister, Doris Hill; sister in law, Irmy Ahlfeld; and many other close family members and friends. He was known for his love of fishing, golfing, music, stocks and above all his family.
Ed leaves behind a wonderful legacy of friendship and humor that touched the lives of his family and friends through his work career and willingness to help others.
Visitation is from 4-7 PM Monday, April 29th, and one hour prior to services, with funeral services at 11am Tuesday, April 30th at the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, 301 E. Jefferson St., Grand Ledge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delta Mills United Methodist Church and/or Sparrow Hospice Services.
Friends may share condolences at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019