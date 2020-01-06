|
Edwin Davis
Lansing - Edwin Grant Davis born 1-1-1926 died 1-3-2020 born in Lansing, Michigan to Donald and Ceclie Davis. Edwin was the eldest of 5 children, James and Carol Don both of whom proceeded him in death, Faith Morse currently residing in Grand Ledge and Donna Brandt currently residing in Florida.
Ed Married Beverly Ann Goodrich in January 1948 and they had 4 children, Yvonne Reed, already at her heavenly address. Sherry Carter of Flat Rock, Kristine Baker of Hale, MI and Lynn Davis of Lansing.
Ed served in the US Navy. He worked at GM Fisher Body in Lansing for 42 years. After his retirement, he lovingly gave his time serving at Lansing Central Free Methodist Church. He spent 12 years as secretary and historian for Michigan Gospel Music Association. Ed loved to read, write, talk and attend gospel music concerts and he went nowhere without his camera. Family and friends were a priority. He wrote letters to navy buddies, school friends and relatives living in other states regularly. Many RV trips were made with friends.
Along with his 3 living children, he leaves behind 11 living grandchildren; Teresa Britton, Kelli Shreeves, Allan Reed, Spencer Carter, SuAnne Patrick, Shaun Carter, Jenny Emery, Paul Graves, Joseph Davis, James Davis, Bethany Davis; and 20 great-grandchildren. Edwin's first grandchild, John William Reed preceded him in death.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lansing Central Free Methodist Church on January 11, 2020 at 2:00pm with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020