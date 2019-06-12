Services
Okemos - Edwin Loh was born in 1948 and passed on June 7, 2019. He was first and foremost a dedicated family man and educator. He will be remembered for his gentle personality and calm demeanor, qualities which lent naturally to his love of family and teaching. His contagious laughter spread joy over numerous meals which he loved to cook for and share with family. Edwin was born in Suzhou, China in 1948 before immigrating to the United States at less than one year old. He grew up in Blacksburg, VA with his sister and three brothers where he acquired a life-long love for the pursuit of knowledge, for sharing that knowledge, and for family. He attended Caltech then Princeton where he met his wife Joyce at a cooking club. Together Joyce and Ed have three sons, with each of whom he had a strong and personal relationship. As an educator at Michigan State for 31 years, Edwin taught thousands of students to which he emphasized empowering their ability to think critically and independently more so than committing textbook content to memory. In doing so, he influenced a generation of scientists, teachers, and professionals. Condolences can be made by going to www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 12, 2019
