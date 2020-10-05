Edwin "Ralph" North



DeWitt - After a courageous battle with dementia, Ralph passed away at home on April 27, 2020. He was born at home on October 11, 1934 to Frederick and Rosalie North (both deceased). He met the love of his life, Pat Mulder, in 1952 and they were married on August 28, 1954. Their children are daughter, Sheree (Derrick) Shepherd whose child is Derrick Jr. (Savannah); son, Edwin (Melody) North Jr. whose children are Earl (Kim) with a child, Sophie; Elizabeth (Jeremy) with children, Avree, Alayna, Ashyr; Kathryn (Kevin) with children, Harlee, Ryker, Oaklee; son, Fred North (deceased) and former wife, Lynn, whose children are Anthony (Karlie) with children, Violette, Anthony Jr., Jocelynn, Devin; son, James North whose children are Christina (Marco) with children, Kenneth, Chloe, Jeffrey; Craig (Dani) with a child, Noah.



He is also survived by two sisters, Rosalie (Jack) Dodge-Shooltz (Jon Dodge, deceased); Sally McGowan (Robert McGowan, deceased); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James (deceased) and Marsha Mulder, David and Ruth Mulder, Jeff Mulder (deceased), Lee (Melvin) Villarreal, Joe and Nancy Mulder, Darrell and Jill Thomas; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



Thank you to the DeWitt Charter Township Fire Department and the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home staff for their caring and for arranging his family's final good-bye.









