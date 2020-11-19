1/1
Eileen M. Mayes
1959 - 2020
Eileen M. Mayes

Eaton Rapids - 61, MI, passed away Nov. 16, 2020 at the University of Michigan Medical Center.

Eileen was born in Cleveland, OH, on Nov 5, 1959, daughter to the late James & Muriel Wall. Proceeded in death by her parents; Husband Daniel Mayes. She is survived by her significant other Joe Roblee; 4 siblings, Jim (Nancy) Wall, Sharon (Ken) Slee, Mike (Marlene) Wall, and Kathy Darmer; her 3 sons, Andy (Ryan) Mayes, Chris (Korey) Mayes and Dan (Jade) Mayes; 7 grandchildren, Alex, Reece, Dylan, Wyatt, Vincent, Quentin, Everleigh.

Eileen was a graduate of Lansing Catholic Central and attended several years at Lansing Community College. She loved working in the medical field as an EMT, nurse's assistant, home health aide & medical coder. She truly cared about the health and well-being of everyone she came into contact with throughout her career.

Eileen loved every aspect of life that involved her grandchildren and the outdoors. She loved spending summers up north at their cottage and many nights on the beach of lake Michigan. She was a very crafty individual who loved painting, pottery and ceramics.

The Mayes family invites all who want to make a contribution in Eileen's honor, to submit a donation to their GoFundme page: https://gf.me/u/y87kqa All proceeds will be put towards a memorial service That will be held at a later date, and a donation made to the University of Michigan Medical Center.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
