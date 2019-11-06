|
|
Eileen Marie Hunter
Leslie, MI - Eileen Marie (Vaughn) Hunter, 69, of Leslie, Michigan, was welcomed to Paradise on November 5, 2019. Eileen was at home, surrounded by the love, life, and laughter of her family, when complications of multiple myeloma finally claimed her body. She was a fierce warrior for many years fighting her myloma and was always determined that science learn from her experience. Eileen was a courageous and inspiring patient to all that had the opportunity to know her.
Eileen was born on June 19th, 1950 to Howard and Hazel Vaughn, who have preceded her in death. She was a lifelong resident of the Leslie area, where she raised her two children, worshiped, and was active in the community. The community was blessed with her guidance and support as the Strides Against Breast Cancer committee chair, 4-H Council president, Sts Cornelius& Cyprian Pastoral Council president, Gift of Live volunteer, Ingham County Fair Board member and president, Catholic Council of Women president, and countless other committees. Eileen spent many hours and determination to help earn a Michigan Historical Site designation for Sts. Cornelius and Cyprian Catholic Church. She was a vital member of the weekly Rosary Prayer Group, where she was not only giving, but also felt loved, belonged, and supported. Along with being active in her community and church, she worked as a manager at Sears for 30 years and at Suburban Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Ann Arbor. She also enjoyed bicycling with her brother, traveling, supporting her grandchildren in 4-H club and sports, spending time with her family, and helping others. Most of all, she loved her family!!!!
In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her partner, Pat Dwyer, and her grandson, Kraig Hunter. She is survived by her children: Jennifer Hunter, John Hunter II, and Kelly (John) Davis; grandchildren: Kali Hunter (Israel Gray), Kyonna Bacon (Zach Owen), and Kathryn Bacon; great-grandchild, Kaden Stites; siblings: Nancy Jewell, Charles (MiMi) Vaughn, Lorrie Dodds, and John Vaughn; sisters-in-law: Connie Dwyer, Doreen Dwyer, and Dawn Dwyer; the father of her children, John Hunter I; "her guy", Charles Bacon; honorary daughter, Courtney Stevens; boss and good friend, Robert Betts; hosts of loving nieces and nephews; and legions of friends who were like family.
Eileen's family would like to extend a special thank you to Soledad Heiler and Tina Coleman for not only their years of friendship but also their constant support during the last week. And also, to Sparrow Hospice, especially Amanda (nurse) and Mary (social worker) for their patience and guidance after bringing Eileen home.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. James, Cornelius & Cyprian Church - Bunker Hill, 1320 Catholic Church Road, Leslie, MI 49251. Vickers Leslie Funeral Home is hosting Eileen's visitation on Friday, November 8 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. located at 109 N. Church Street in Leslie. Burial will follow the mass at Sts Cornelius & Cyprian Catholic Cemetery. Luncheon will be served at the Mason , 1243 Hull Road in Mason. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eileen's honor can be made to , Catholic Council of Women, or Operation Christmas Child. Arrangements entrusted to the staff at Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, PO Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019