Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-9091
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
1944 - 2019
Elaine Berry Obituary
Elaine Berry

Lansing - Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 74. Born in 1944 to Uel and Flora (Adams) Berry in Lansing, Michigan. Elaine was a lifelong resident of Lansing where she worked for the US Post Office and later for the United States Department of Agriculture. Elaine was a devout Christian who attended church regularly in Lansing. She enjoyed traveling to see and spend time with family. Preceding her in death were her parents and sister, Gilbretta Berry.

Surviving are her children, Jaymes Conklin, Kim (Tony) Buycks, Melvin (Tomiko) Tsai, Roger (Elizabeth) Tsai; many grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Rosadene Twichell as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Skinner Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service for visitation. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
