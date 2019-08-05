Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
2780 Haslett Rd
East Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Louise Fink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Louise Fink Obituary
Elaine Louise Fink

Lansing - Elaine Louise Fink passed into her eternal reward on August 1st, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2780 Haslett Rd., East Lansing MI, 48823, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 7th.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made either to Ascension Lutheran Church or the Michigan 4-H. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing. Further details and online condolences may be made at greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now