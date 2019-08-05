|
|
Elaine Louise Fink
Lansing - Elaine Louise Fink passed into her eternal reward on August 1st, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2780 Haslett Rd., East Lansing MI, 48823, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 7th.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made either to Ascension Lutheran Church or the Michigan 4-H. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing. Further details and online condolences may be made at greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019