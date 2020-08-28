Or Copy this URL to Share

Eldonna Adelene (Stoll) Peck



Lansing - Eldonna Adelene Peck (Stoll), Lansing, Michigan. Born February 10, 1926, in Reed City, Michigan. On August 26, 2020, Eldonna passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her son, William, daughter-in-law, Nancy, and grandson, David. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; son, Theodore, Jr.; daughter, Margaret (Jean) Cook; and son, Terry. She is survived by her son, William (Nancy), grandchildren Brian (Tracey), Steve (Karen), Adam, and David; great grandchildren, Joseph (Lydia), Kristopher, Kimmie, Jennifer, and Stephen.









