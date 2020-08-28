1/
Eldonna Adelene (Stoll) Peck
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eldonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eldonna Adelene (Stoll) Peck

Lansing - Eldonna Adelene Peck (Stoll), Lansing, Michigan. Born February 10, 1926, in Reed City, Michigan. On August 26, 2020, Eldonna passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her son, William, daughter-in-law, Nancy, and grandson, David. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; son, Theodore, Jr.; daughter, Margaret (Jean) Cook; and son, Terry. She is survived by her son, William (Nancy), grandchildren Brian (Tracey), Steve (Karen), Adam, and David; great grandchildren, Joseph (Lydia), Kristopher, Kimmie, Jennifer, and Stephen.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved