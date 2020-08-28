Eldonna Adelene (Stoll) Peck
Lansing - Eldonna Adelene Peck (Stoll), Lansing, Michigan. Born February 10, 1926, in Reed City, Michigan. On August 26, 2020, Eldonna passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her son, William, daughter-in-law, Nancy, and grandson, David. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; son, Theodore, Jr.; daughter, Margaret (Jean) Cook; and son, Terry. She is survived by her son, William (Nancy), grandchildren Brian (Tracey), Steve (Karen), Adam, and David; great grandchildren, Joseph (Lydia), Kristopher, Kimmie, Jennifer, and Stephen.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.