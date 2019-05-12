|
Eleanor Beryl (Pearson) Galvin
Lansing - Age 83, of Lansing passed away from complications from MS on the morning of Friday, May 10 surrounded by her family at Sparrow Hospital. She was born on May 14, 1935, in St. Johns, the third of six children born to Ruby & Glenn Pearson. Her surviving siblings include Ann (Pearson) Wawsczyk, Sheila (Pearson) Andrews, Cheryl (Pearson) Lowe, and Mike Pearson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia (Pearson) Klauer. She married Russell Galvin on August 2, 1958. They were lovingly dedicated to each other and a model of steadfast commitment celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary last August. Eleanor was a devoted mother to her children, Julie Galvin and Todd Galvin, and sacrificed so much in order to provide wonderful lives & rich experiences for them. She enjoyed spending time with their families including her son-in-law, Jim Powers, daughter-in-law, Supinda Nagadhana, and she adored her grandchildren, Evelyn Galvin, Riley, Marissa & Aidan Powers. Eleanor was a consummate professional and enjoyed her career as an executive secretary. She spent 15 years at Lansing Community College in the Math & Computer Science Department, where she developed wonderful and long-lasting friendships with many of her colleagues. Prior to LCC, she enjoyed working for the State of Michigan Highway Department, as well as various law firms. Eleanor's faith in God was an important part of her life. She grew up in the church at Pilgrim United Methodist Church in St. Johns and then regularly attended & was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing for nearly 50 years. Eleanor's journey with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis began over 20 years ago and she was diagnosed at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota in 1996. She never complained about the debilitating disease, but with the support of her devoted husband, Russell, they sought out the latest treatments, participated in research, was involved with the MS Society as well as a wonderful local MS Support Group, and continued to find ways to "MacGyver" their way around the disease so that they could live a full life, be independent, and enjoy their family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pilgrim United Methodist Church at 2965 W Parks Rd. St. Johns which will be followed by a luncheon at the church. The family will receive friends & relatives at the visitation scheduled for Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Delta Chapel at 6020 West Saginaw in Lansing. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at Pilgrim. Interment will follow the luncheon at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at 2520 W Willow, Lansing. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Eleanor to the Eleanor Galvin fund at the National MS Society, https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Events/HOMGeneral?pxfid=600388&fr_id=7541&pg=fund. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the dedicated staff at Senior Helpers, especially Angel Bradley, the staff at Burcham Hills, McLaren Hospice, and Laurie Gordan for their dedicated, loving, & attentive care over the past several months. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019
