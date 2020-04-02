|
Eleanor Conarton
Grand Ledge -
Eleanor E. Conarton passed away on March 31, 2020, after 98 beautiful years of love and happiness. She was born July 26, 1921 in Rockford, Michigan to Harold and Lucille Kitson. She was married to Elwon J. Conarton for 54 years, who predeceased her in 1999.
She is survived by three children, son Gale (Stephanie) Conarton, two daughters Carol (Robert) Ballard, and Jeri (Michael) Kelly, seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. She has two sisters, Marilyn Dryer, and Marjorie Ebersole, and one sister-in-law Audrey Cordano.
Eleanor was retired from the City of Lansing Treasury Department. She was a Life Member and Worthy Matron of Eastern Star Arbutus Chapter #45. She was a member of Delta Mills United Methodist Church.
Private funeral services were held at Peters & Murray Funeral Home on April 3, 2020. Burial will be at Bostwick Lake Cemetery in Rockford, Michigan.
Please save a future date and time of a memorial service that will be conducted at Delta Mills Methodist Church, July 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Delta Mills United Methodist Church, 6809 Delta River Drive, Lansing, MI.
Her sweet smile and love of life will be missed by her family and friends.
Contributions can be made to Delta Mills United Methodist Church, 6809 Delta River Drive, Lansing, MI, 48906 or to Premier Hospice Services, 312 E. Houghton Avenue, West Branch, MI, 48661, in memory of Eleanor E. Conarton. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020