Eleanor Eedy
DeWitt - Eleanor Jane Eedy of DeWitt passed from this life to the next to be with her husband and family on June 22, 2020. Ellie was born April 3, 1923 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Harold and Mary (Benson) Cushion. She graduated from Eastern High School Class of 1941 and was a stay at home mom raising one daughter and two sons. Ellie worked in the family shoe business, Higgins Hushpuppies Shoe Store and also volunteered at Sparrow Hospital. She enjoyed playing bingo and was an animal lover, especially dogs. Family was her priority and she always looked forward to spending time and celebrating special occasions with those she loved the most. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Higgins; sons, Bob (Becky) and Kevin (Lois); 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Ellie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harris; son-in-law, Ted Higgins; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna Mae (Bernard "Lomie") Allen, Carol Ann (Raymond White and R. Reed Montague) White and Ruth Elizebeth Cushion; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Barbara) Cushion Jr., Lawrence (Luella) Cushion, Dudley (Joyce) Cushion and Richard Cushion. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Interment will follow at the City of DeWitt Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ellie's name may be given to the Capital Area Humane Society. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.