Eleanor June Merritt Wilson



Holt - Eleanor June Merritt Wilson, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born June 6, 1929 to Walter and Rhea (Light) Hickson, Eleanor lived a long and active life. She enjoyed square-dancing, reading mysteries, and spending time each day at her local Y. Eleanor also worked as a cashier for Kroger for many years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Jack Merritt, and her second husband, James Wilson.



She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Rick (Carol), William (Carolyn), and Randy Merritt; her 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Marlene Clark; and her niece, Kathy (Andy) Babcock.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7 from 2pm until 4pm and 6pm until 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 8 at 11am at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing.



In honor of Eleanor, memorial contributions may be made to the or to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.