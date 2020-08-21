Eleanor Louise (Hutchings) Feher
Lansing - Eleanor Louise (Hutchings) Feher, age 94, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born January 18, 1926 in Lansing, Michigan.
Eleanor graduated from Eastern High School and worked at R.E.O. Truck Plant during World War II. She sang on local live radio and in churches throughout Michigan. Eleanor was an active member of First Assembly of God and regularly volunteered at Sparrow Hospital.
Eleanor loved to cook and go fishing with her husband in her spare time. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Eleanor will be forever missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by son, Kenneth Feher (Mary), and daughters, Linda Dunahoo (Jim) and Lesa Feher. Fond memories, expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com
. Private services are being held by the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Assembly of God Church of Lansing Mich.