Eleanor R. Nederveld
Lansing - Born July 25, 1928 in Holland, MI., went to be with her Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at age 91.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; grandson, Jonathan Nederveld; parents, Rev. Stanley and Jeanette Schipper; brothers, Roland, Gordon, and Edgar. Survivors include her 2 sons, Bruce (Kay) Nederveld and David (Yvonne) Nederveld; foster daughters, Cheryl Janke and Susan McKesson 2 grandchildren, Farrah Nederveld, Sarah (Christopher) Yount; 6 great grandchildren, Evan, Zachary, Angela, Gabriel, Emmalee, and Payton along with great great grandson, Jaxson.
Eleanor will be remembered as a devoted, loving, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother as well as friend. Her kind and gentle nature, her laughter and smiling face will be missed by all who knew her.
She was a member of the Sparrow Hospital Auxiliary for 12 years, serving in the surgical lounge and gift shop.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Immanuel Community Reformed Church, 3200 Delta River Dr., Lansing with Rev. Richard Heusinkveld officiating.
In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions, in loving memory of Eleanor, to Immanuel Community Reformed Church or Michigan Premier Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019