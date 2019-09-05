|
Eleanora B. Sonnenberg
- - Age 96, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother passed away September 3, 2019. Born August 28, 1923, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Eleanora graduated from Central High School in the spring of 1943 where she was part of the last class to graduate from "Old Central". Eleanora was primarily a mother to her children and a homemaker for her husband Ed. Once all the kids had left the nest, she went to work at Jackson National Life and retired in 1983. After retirement, she delighted in hosting "pool" parties and having as many family members as possible present, any holiday was an excuse for entertaining. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends and playing golf and cards with longtime friends. Eleanora and Ed were married at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on November 7, 1942, where she remained a member the rest of her life.
Eleanora was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her parents, Lester and Marie Hendrick, and is survived by her four children; Christine (David) Stephens, David (Dawn) Sonnenberg, Don (Debbie) Sonnenberg and Mike (Sheri) Sonnenberg, 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Eleanora was the oldest of four children; surviving siblings are Maxine Blackmer, Delores (Fred) Crothers and Kenneth (Margaret) Hendrick
Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, September 6 at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Funeral Home, 5035 W. Holt Road, Holt. Funeral service is planned for Saturday, September 7 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 549 E. Mt. Hope, Lansing, Michigan, Pastor Matt Smith officiating. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 2:30 PM following the luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lansing, Michigan in memory of Eleanora.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 5, 2019