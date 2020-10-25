1/1
Eleanore Fry
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanore Fry

Wacousta - Eleanore C. Fry longtime Wacousta resident passed away October 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Eleanore was born December 29, 1925 in Alpena, Michigan to the late Stanley and Stella (Gutowski) Tolsdorf. She was a loving wife and proud stay at home mom raising her daughter, Roberta. Eleanore was a faithful member of the St. Michael Parish and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed gardening, reading and eating out with family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Fred) Tebbets; grandchildren, Suzan Tebbets and Brent (Julie) Tebbets; great grandchildren, Justin and Jason Tebbets-Pass; brother, Harry (Phyllis) Tolsdorf. Eleanore was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert; sisters, Frances, Stella, Cecelia and infant sisters, Sophie and Agnes; brothers, Joseph, Edward, Bert, Julius, Leo and twin brother, Frankie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 1:00 pm at the St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge by The Reverend Fr. James Eisele. Rite of Committal will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-3:00pm and 4-6:00pm at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Masks are required for both the visitations and the funeral mass. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grand Ledge Independent from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved