Eleanore Fry
Wacousta - Eleanore C. Fry longtime Wacousta resident passed away October 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Eleanore was born December 29, 1925 in Alpena, Michigan to the late Stanley and Stella (Gutowski) Tolsdorf. She was a loving wife and proud stay at home mom raising her daughter, Roberta. Eleanore was a faithful member of the St. Michael Parish and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed gardening, reading and eating out with family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Fred) Tebbets; grandchildren, Suzan Tebbets and Brent (Julie) Tebbets; great grandchildren, Justin and Jason Tebbets-Pass; brother, Harry (Phyllis) Tolsdorf. Eleanore was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert; sisters, Frances, Stella, Cecelia and infant sisters, Sophie and Agnes; brothers, Joseph, Edward, Bert, Julius, Leo and twin brother, Frankie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 1:00 pm at the St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge by The Reverend Fr. James Eisele. Rite of Committal will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-3:00pm and 4-6:00pm at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Masks are required for both the visitations and the funeral mass. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society
